Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a growth of 1,170.2% from the March 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Kidpik in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kidpik stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods.

