KeyCorp Weighs in on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

