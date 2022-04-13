KeyCorp Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $175.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.90.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.31.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,103,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.