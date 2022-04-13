KeyCorp Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

CRL opened at $286.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average of $347.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

