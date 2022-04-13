KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Qorvo in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

