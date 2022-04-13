Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.54. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 413 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

