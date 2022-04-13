Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$177,500.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at C$1,344,512.80.

KEL traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.22. The company had a trading volume of 510,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,074. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEL shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

