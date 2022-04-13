Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,892 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Kellogg worth $53,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 107,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 146,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,986,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 622,636 shares of company stock worth $39,984,237. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.