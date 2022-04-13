Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,159,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

