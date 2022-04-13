Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

