Kambria Price Tops $0.0019 (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $163,832.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,066.76 or 1.00152020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00061330 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00256121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00114533 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00326383 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

