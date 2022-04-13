JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JUSC stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.08) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.96. The firm has a market cap of £253.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 479 ($6.24).
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.