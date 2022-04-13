JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to Neutral

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.73) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAND. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.97) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.67).

LAND stock opened at GBX 745.20 ($9.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 774.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 751.03.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,222.17).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

