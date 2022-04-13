JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $35.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of ANF opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

