Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Down 86.9% in March

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JMPLY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 17,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

JMPLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($24.43) to GBX 1,800 ($23.46) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

