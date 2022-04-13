John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

Shares of WDGJF opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

