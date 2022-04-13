John Heasley Sells 3,206 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.08), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($64,379.02).

Shares of LON:WEIR traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,516.41 ($19.76). The stock had a trading volume of 786,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,297. The Weir Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,685.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,712.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.80) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 1,945 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 2,030 ($26.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

