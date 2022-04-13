Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DENSO Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for DENSO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. DENSO has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

