Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,862 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,487 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

