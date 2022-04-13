Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

FHI stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.