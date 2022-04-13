Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Konica Minolta stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

