Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

RF stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

