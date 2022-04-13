Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globe Life in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

GL opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

