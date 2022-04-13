Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Compagnie Financière Richemont SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFRUY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

