Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.