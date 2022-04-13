Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BlackRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.50.

BlackRock stock opened at $716.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $746.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

