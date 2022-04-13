Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.98.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

