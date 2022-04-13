Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

