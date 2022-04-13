Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices stock opened at $155.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

