JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Up 5%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.31. 183,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,890,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Get JD.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.