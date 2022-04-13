JB Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,680,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.1% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,829 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

