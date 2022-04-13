JB Capital LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JB Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.04. 1,143,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,571. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

