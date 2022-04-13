JB Capital LLC Purchases 4,447 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 830.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 180,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,312.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 176,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after purchasing an additional 165,117 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 114.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 139,931 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CRS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. 478,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

