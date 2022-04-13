JB Capital LLC Purchases 2,423 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 44,951,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,206,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $313.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

