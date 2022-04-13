JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,493 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,355,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,992. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

