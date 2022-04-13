JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,130,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,835,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,787,472 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.
