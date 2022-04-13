JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

ES traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. 1,390,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,521. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

