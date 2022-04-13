JB Capital LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

TD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

