JB Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.22. 9,693,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a market cap of $436.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $158.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

