JB Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 195,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,837. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

