JB Capital LLC Buys 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $78.73 on Wednesday, reaching $2,260.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,895. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,289.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,350.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

