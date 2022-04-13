JB Capital LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

