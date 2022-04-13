JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.35. 7,636,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,663,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.69. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a market capitalization of $240.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

