JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,552 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.89. 1,380,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,581. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

