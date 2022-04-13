Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 742 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.