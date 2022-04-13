Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

