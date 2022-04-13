Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

