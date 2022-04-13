Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after buying an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after buying an additional 146,132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,104,000 after buying an additional 471,632 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 778,747 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.