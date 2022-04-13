Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $928,000 Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after purchasing an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

