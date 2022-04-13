Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,334 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Honda Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,098,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 38.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

